'Saure Ghar' from 'Yaariyan 2' showcases bond of friendship between cousins

Mumbai, Aug 27 'Saure Ghar’, the first song from ‘Yaariyan 2’ was unveiled on Sunday. The song is an upbeat and groovy number high on energy and talks about the unbreakable bond shared between the lead cast of Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, who are not just cousins by blood, but friends by choice.

The song starts off with Divya’s character running away in a bus as Meezaan and Pearl tag along. The song then shifts to a dreamy wedding celebration with Divya waking down the aisle.

The track is laced with Punjabi vibe and consists of a mix of electronic and live instrumentation. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and Neeti Mohan, with music and lyrics crafted by Manan Bhardwaj, conceived, choreographed, and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. This foot-tapping track is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages, making it an instant favourite for weddings, parties, and every occasion that calls for celebration.

‘Yaariyan 2’ has been presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari in association with Rao & Sapru Films production. The film stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier.

The film, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, will hit the theaters on October 20, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor