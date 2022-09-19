SBI to raise upto Rs 4,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds
Mumbai, Sep 19 The State Bank of India (SBI) has planned to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore, which includes Rs 2,000 crore in greenshoe through Basel-III Tier-II bonds maturing in 15-years, dealers said.
The bidding for the bonds will take place on September 21 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Tier-II bonds have a call option of 10-years.
The call option allows early exit for investors should the lender exercise the option.
