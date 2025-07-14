Scholars, researchers unite to discuss relevance of Buddha Dharma in 21st century

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 : Buddhist scholars, researchers, practitioners, and eminent spiritual leaders who had closely interacted with the 14th Dalai Lama, over several years, including the supreme hierarchy of international and national Buddhist Monks on Sunday discussed three pertinent subjects that 14th Dalai Lama had been concerned with these past years at an International Conference organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in commemoration of the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The topics were 'Relevance of Buddha Dharma in the 21st Century', 'Quantum Physics, Neurosciences and Buddhism and on the 'Future of Tibetan Buddhism and the Preservation of its Culture.'

Alexander Berzin from Harvard University in Far Eastern Languages, Sanskrit and Indian Studies said the 14th Dalai Lama considered three themes most relevant for the 21st century- the oneness of humanity, bodhichitta and the view of emptiness being the main focuses of his daily practice, and his great commitments.

These are, firstly, promoting secular ethics and universal values and introducing their teaching into the modern school systems.

Second is the preservation of Tibetan culture, language and environment.

Promoting religious harmony is the third, and the fourth is the integration of the ancient Indian teachings on the mind into the curricula of the schools in India.

Lobsang Tenzin Negi, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Centre for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics at Emory University, explored the continued relevance of the Dalai Lama's core spiritual teachings, particularly compassion, mindfulness, and ethical responsibility, especially relevant in today's complex and fast-changing world.

He noted that the Dalai Lama had been a pioneering force in bridging science and spirituality, actively engaging with world-renowned scientists and help giving rise to the field of contemplative science, especially the study of compassion.

"His vision and calls to action have directly inspired impactful global programs like SEE Learning and CBCT, which integrate secular ethics and emotional well-being into education and society. Together, these contributions offer a timeless and practical framework, and vital tools, for cultivating empathy, resilience, and a sense of universal responsibility in the 21st century," explained.

Professor Ceon Ramon, Affiliate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Washington, US, speaking on Quantum Physics, Neurosciences and Buddhism, explained these concepts with examples with the aim to demonstrate the similarities and differences between scientific theories and Buddhist philosophy.

Another area of interaction is the combination of quantum and superluminal (faster than light) physics with Buddhist philosophy. He said that with this, one can explain the Buddhist concept of the luminous nature of the mind, which helps to describe the spontaneous transfer of information between two events that are separated in space.

Associate Professor Edi Ramawijaya Putra, Sriwijaya State Buddhist College of Tangerang Banten, Indonesia, said the Dalai Lama was concerned about the lack of individual responsibility toward social and global welfare. This deliberately violates the ultimate goal of education itself.

Therefore, learners must accentuate themselves that their presence in this world is not merely about individual purpose, but also for the benfits of other being, he explained.

Educational stakeholders, including policy-makers worldwide, must start reimagining the curricula that provide more on "educating the heart" not only "education the mind". More importantly, designing outcomes that equips learners' resilience as an equalizer of life through the voltailities, uncertainities, complexities and biases, Prof. Putra mentioned.

Kate Saunders, Co-Founder of Turquoise Roof research network and Tibet Watch, London, UK, said Tibetan Buddhism was standing at a critical crossroads, the future will determine not only the preservation of Tibet's ancient spiritual traditions but also the continuity of its cultural identity under unprecedented Chinese control strategies.

This presentation examined how China's systematic campaign to eliminate the Dalai Lama's influence extended far beyond Tibet's borders, employing what Beijing characterises as a "protracted war" to control religious succession while simultaneously promoting "unyielding Marxist atheism."

The analysis was based on new research revealing the international dimensions of China's reincarnation politics, demonstrating how Beijing's multi-dimensional approach threatens traditional Tibetan governance structures that uniquely interweave religious and political authority based on the belief that leaders are enlightened beings who choose reincarnation to serve humanity.

"At this pivotal moment of global instability, the preservation of Tibetan Buddhism represents more than cultural survival; it embodies a vital force offering practical guidance on compassionate education systems, ethical leadership, and sustainable resilience, providing alternative frameworks that humanity desperately needs to navigate an increasingly fractured world order where pluralism faces systematic assault from transnational authoritarian networks," she concluded.

A special message to IBC by Dalai Lama was read out by Most Venerable Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche, the Guest of Honour at the event.

At the event, the Special Guest was Most Ven. Phrarat Vajarasuttiwong Dhammalongkornvibhusit Arayawangso, of Thailand, the Keynote Speaker was Dalai Lama, the 43rd Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche of Dehradun, India, and the concluding remarks were by Most Ven. Nicholas Vreeland of the USA.

In a declaration at the end of a day-long conference in New Delhi on three pertinent subjects close to Dalai Lama's heart: The 'Relevance of Buddha Dharma in the 21st Century', the 'Future of Tibetan Buddhism and the Preservation of its Culture,' and 'Quantum Physics, Neurosciences and Buddhism,' more than 500 participants, both nationals and from around the world unanimously supported the public statement.

The key message read that "from the highlands of Tibet to the farthest corners of the world, the Dalai Lama's teachings had transcended borders and beliefs. Inspiring millions to walk the path of non-violence, harmony, and inner awakening as the revered manifestation of Avalokiteshvara, the bodhisattva of compassion, the Dalai Lama has upheld and revitalised the precious traditions of Tibetan Buddhism, while also emerging as a global voice of conscience in contemporary times.

It further stated that the Dalai Lama "has consistently championed the preservation of rich Tibetan culture and religious freedom, guiding his people with unwavering resolve." His recent statement announcing the continuation of his reincarnation, and only by Tibetan people without any foreign interference, is a testament to preserving its culture and heritage, as mentioned in the Declaration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor