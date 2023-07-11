Search team recovers all bodies from Nepal helicopter crash site

Syangja [Nepal], July 11 : A search and rescue team comprising Nepal Army and Nepal Police has retrieved all the bodies of victims from a helicopter crash site in Solukhumbu District of Nepal.

"We have recovered all the bodies at the crash site. Helicopters which went to retrieve the body aren't able to land near the site due to inclement weather," the Chief District Officer of Solukhumbu Basanta Bhattarai toldover the phone on Tuesday.

As per the release from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, there were 6 people on board the chopper including the pilot. The release identified the passengers on board the chopper as Mexican (2 Male and 3 female) and a Nepali pilot.

Nepal Army along with Police and two helicopters were deployed for the search and rescue mission earlier this morning.

"The helicopter has been found at the border of Likhu PK village council and Dudhkunda Municipality-2 commonly called Lamajura Danda. The village has retrieved the five bodies," Koshi Province Police DIG Rajeshnath Bastola toldover the phone.

As per the police, the helicopter seems to have hit a tree on the hilltop.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor