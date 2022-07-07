SEBI cautions public against fraud refund promises

Chennai, July 7 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday warned the public of fraudsters trying to cheat with a promise of refund through phone calls/e-mails/messages.

In a statement, the market regulator said some unscrupulous individuals are trying to cheat the public by holding themselves as officials of its Recovery and Refund Department and falsely informing them about refund of money in various cases through phone calls/e-mails/ messages.

It cautioned the public against furnishing any documents, or money on such calls/e-mails/messages.

"SEBI does not seek processing fees or money in any form in cases where money are to be refunded as per court order etc. The public/investors may also note that the employee directory of SEBI and details of refund process initiated by SEBI, if any, are available on SEBI website (www.sebi.gov.in) which may be checked on receiving such calls/e-mails/messages," the statement added.

