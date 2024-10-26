Second lane of Afghanistan's Kabul-Jalalabad highway under construction

Kabul, Oct 26 The Afghan caretaker government on Saturday officially launched the construction of the second lane of the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

The second lane of the highway, linking the Afghan capital to the provincial capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar at a length of 150 km, is expected to help increase trade and economic activities with the neighboring states and beyond the region, said Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Public Work Directorate of Nangarhar province has already initiated the work for the second lane of the road connecting Jalalabad to Kabul city, the report said, according to Xinhua news agency.

Construction has been underway on the second lane of the Kabul-Kandahar road in the south and the Kabul-Mazar-i-Sharif highway in the north of the war-torn Central Asian country.

