Second meeting of the India-CARICOM Joint Commission reviews spectrum of relations

New Delhi [India], November 7 : The second meeting of the India-CARICOM Joint Commission was held in virtual mode on Thursday, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The Indian delegation was led by Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and the CARICOM side was led by Barbara Dailey, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy, Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Chair of COFCOR.

Representatives from the CARICOM Secretariat, CARICOM member states and Ministries in the Government of India participated in the virtual meeting, as per the statement.

The Joint Commission reviewed the entire spectrum of relations between India and CARICOM including economic and commercial, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, energy and infrastructure, technology and innovation, human resource and capacity building, culture and people-to-people exchange.

Both sides deliberated on strengthening economic cooperation, enhancing trade and fostering a robust partnership in the areas of education, digital public infrastructure, development cooperation, renewable energy, science and technology, climate change adaptation, disaster management and resilient infrastructure, as per the statement.

The statement said that both sides also noted with satisfaction the enhanced frequency of high-level interactions between India and CARICOM, including the India-CARICOM Foreign Ministerial Meeting held on September 27 in New York and forthcoming engagements.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal also said that the meeting reviewed the entire spectrum of India-CARICOM relations and emphasised fostering a robust partnership in several areas.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "2nd meeting of the India-CARICOM Joint Commission co-chaired by Secy (East) Jaideep Mazumder and Ms. Barbara Dailey, Permanent Secretary, MoFA Dominica, Chair of COFCOR was held today in a virtual format. The meeting reviewed entire spectrum of India-CARICOM relations and emphasised on fostering a robust partnership in several areas including education, digital public infrastructure, development cooperation, renewable energy, disaster management and resilient infrastructure."

The first meeting of the India-CARICOM Joint Commission was held in Georgetown, Guyana on June 2, 2015, as per MEA.

