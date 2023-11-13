Secret Service, protecting Biden's granddaughter, open fire to prevent car break-in

Washington, Nov 13 The US Secret Service on Monday said that its agents protecting President Biden’s granddaughter opened fire to prevent suspects from breaking into a car in the neighborhood of Georgetown in Washington DC.

The Secret Service said that no protectee was in any danger at the time.

“On November 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications at the Secret Service said.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck. The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units.

“There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

The Secret Service did not say who it was assigned to protect, but multiple news reports said it was Naomi Biden, the President’s granddaughter. She is the eldest daughter of Biden’s second and only surviving son Hunter Biden. She is 29 and is a lawyer.

