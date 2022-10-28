Security beefed up in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest march

A large number of security forces have been deployed across the capital as Islamabad is ready to witness another long march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI). Earlier, Imran Khan announced the rally to commence from Lahore on Friday.

Over 13,000 police and paramilitary personnel, equipped with teargas and pepper guns, were deployed across the capital, reported Dawn citing sources, adding that multiple teams have been formed and prepared to deal with the worst of the situation and to stop marchers if needed.

Dawn reported citing sources and stated that the former ruling party has asked supporters to arrange gas masks, bed sheets, blankets, towels, three pairs of clothes, small-size tents, sling-shots, marbles and batons for the sit-in in Islamabad.

Notably, the protest which is likely to reach the federal capital on Nov 4.

Meanwhile, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government on Monday allocated Rs 410 million to deal with Imran Khan's long march. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved an initial budget of over Rs 410 million to deal with the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march with an iron hand, reported The Express Tribune.

"The ECC approved a supplementary grant of Rs 410.2 million in favour of the Ministry of Interior for expenses relating to law and order", according to the Finance Ministry.

The Rs 410.2 million was the estimated cost of preparations to deal with the protestors, including the deployment of a 30,000-strong force, their meal, transportation, anti-riot gear and surveillance of the protestors, reported The Express Tribune.

The PTI has announced a protest in the form of a long march from different cities towards Islamabad Capital Territory.

The ECC was informed that in order to maintain the law and order situation and ensure adequate security measures, 30,000 out-district law-enforcement agency personnel had been requisitioned to perform special security duties in Islamabad Capital Territory.

( With inputs from ANI )

