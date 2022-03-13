Security lessons from Ukraine war: Is India prepared to counter state-sponsored 'hybrid war'?

New Delhi, March 13 As the Ukrainian government continues to fight a 'hybrid war' where Russia-backed threat actors are hitting their Internet networks while the ground forces attack physical infrastructure and key cities, India, which faces imminent threat at its borders from Pakistan and China, is highly vulnerable to mass-level direct and indirect cyber attacks.

As per Harvard University's ‘National Cyber Power Index', China ranks second in cyber power globally.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor