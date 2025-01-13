"Seeing real India, I love India!" Foreign devotees express joy on attending Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 : As the biggest spiritual gathering in the world begins on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday, devotees from across the world are making their way to India to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, a Russian devotee working in Europe said, "We came to Kumbh Mela for the first time in our life, so we are very excited. You see the real India and the true power of India is their people. I'm shaking because of the vibe of the people, the holy place. I love India, mera Bharat mahaan!"

Another devotee, Jeremy said that it has been beautiful to come and see "Ganga Maa, Yamuna Maa". He said that he has been practising Sanatan Dharma for seven years. Speaking about the religion, he said, "The logic, it makes sense. There's the faith, but also there's no blind faith. It's beautiful".

Jonathan, who was visiting India for the first time said that his experience in India has been "Excellent".

"I think the people are lovely and I think the food's been amazing and so forth. And seeing all of the pilgrimage sites and holy sites and so forth, temples, have been amazing. We're hoping to take one of the Royal baths and so forth. So yeah, it's exciting", he said.

Devotees are flocking to Prayagraj from across the world. Earlier, pilgrims from South Africa, Brazil and Spain toldthat they are "blessed" and "very lucky" to be here.

"It's amazing here; India is the spiritual heart of the world... The water is cold, but the heart is filled with warmth", Brazilian devotee Francisco told ANI.

This year, the Maha Kumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

