SEHA concludes 12th Emirates Oncology Conference 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) has concluded the 112th Emirates Oncology Conference (EOC 2024).

Hosted by Tawam Hospital, the EOC 2024 brought together over 2,500 healthcare leaders, innovators, and experts from across the GCC and the Middle East for an inspiring three-day programme that explored the latest oncology research and advancements in cancer care.

Celebrated as one of the premier medical conferences in the region and recognised globally, EOC provided a distinguished platform for participants to engage with over 100 world leaders in oncology. Through sessions led by renowned experts in cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research, this conference promised invaluable insights into the evolving science and clinical practices that are shaping the future of cancer care. EOC 2024 is a testament to the enduring importance of collaboration on a regional and international scale to advance cancer treatment and improve patient outcomes worldwide

The conference, which featured 35 sessions and 18 workshops, showcased significant progress in cancer research and medical innovation, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing medical education, raising public awareness, and keeping healthcare professionals updated on the latest developments in cancer care. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor