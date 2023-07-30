Senate confirms Indian-American Nisha Biswal to serve as Dy CEO of US Finance agency

Washington, D.C [US], July 30 : Indian-American policy expert Nisha Biswal is confirmed by the Senate to serve as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a US finance agency.

Biswal will serve as the Deputy CEO of the United States International Development Finance Corporation."Thrilled, honored and humbled to have been confirmed by the Senate to serve as Deputy CEO of @DFCgov," Biswal tweeted.

"Thankful for the many friends and colleagues who supported me through confirmation-I will do my best to make you proud! I have been privilegd to work w talented team @USChamber!" she added.

US President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Nisha Desai Biswal earlier in March this year for the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation, a White House press release said.

"Honored to be nominated by ⁦@POTUS to be Deputy CEO of ⁦@DFCgov." Biswal had tweeted upon nomination.

Biswal has had a high-profile career of over 30 years of experience in US foreign policy and international development programmes within the White House; US Congress and the private sector.

Biswal currently holds the position of Senior Vice President for International Strategy and Global Initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce, overseeing the US-India Business Council and US-Bangladesh Business Council.

Biswal has also served as Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department of State from 2013 to 2017, where she oversaw the US-India strategic partnership during a period of unprecedented cooperation, including the launch of an annual US-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue.

Prior to that, Biswal was Assistant Administrator for Asia at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), directing and supervising USAID programs and operations across South, Central, and Southeast Asia.

