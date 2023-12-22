Senator Michael Bennet arrives in New Delhi to strengthen India-US ties

New Delhi [India], December 22 : US Senator Michael Bennet arrived in New Delhi on Friday to hold meetings with Indian government officials and partners to further strengthen ties between India and the United States.

The US Embassy in India shared a post on social media highlighting his visit to India.

In the video message, US Senator for Colorado, Bennet shared that he was born in New Delhi and that his parents were working at the US Embassy at the time.

"I was born in New Delhi in 1964 and my father and mother were working at the US Embassy here for Chester Bowls, who was ambassador then. That was an amazing moment in Indian history, just a decade or so after independence and it's wonderful to be back here again," he said.

"Senator Bennet is in India for meetings with Indian government officials and partners to strengthen the #USIndia ties. Senator Bennet has a special bond with India - he was born in New Delhi to parents working at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and his daughter is a Fulbright scholar who is currently in India," the embassy posted.

Emphasising US-India people-to-people ties, Bennet highlighted that her daughter came from the US to study in India.

"My daughter, Caroline, is a scholar here in New Delhi right now, and I am here to have meetings to help strengthen ties between India and the United States. I think the people-to-people relationship between our two countries is so strong. students like my daughter Caroline came from the United States to study here," he added.

Taking on X, the US Embassy in India shared their delight in welcoming Senator Bennet to New Delhi, his birthplace.

"We are delighted to welcome @SenatorBennet back to the Embassy and his birthplace of India! Here's to building lifelong bridges to strengthen the #USIndia relationship!," the post read.

Moreover, Bennet added that hundreds of thousands of Indian students are now studying in the US and there is so much for us to build in large, complicated democracies.

"We have a lot of partnerships ahead in economic issues and educational issues...there's a lot for us to work on," he added.

