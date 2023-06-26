Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz Sharif's resignation

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 : Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday demanded the resignation of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif after the disbandment of the seven-member bench, according to ARY News.

The seven-member bench, which was hearing the appeals against the military court trials of civilians, was dissolved after the government's objections. Following this, the senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan called Shehbaz Sharif to resign from his office.

The lawyer also slammed the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government saying that the government is not going to hold elections on the date given by the coalition government for general elections October 8, reported ARY News.

He added that the PML-N Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazi (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman have undermined the authority of the courts through their speeches and rallies.

"Their answers and speeches in rallies are in themselves contempt of court," he added, according to ARY News.

Ahsan also stated that the Supreme Court should disqualify the politicians who were found guilty of contempt of court, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor