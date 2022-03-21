Senior Russian navy commander killed in Ukraine

By ANI | Published: March 21, 2022 10:48 AM2022-03-21T10:48:21+5:302022-03-21T10:55:07+5:30

A senior naval commander from Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been killed in Ukraine, said governor of Sevastopol, a port city on the Crimea Peninsula, on Sunday.

Senior Russian navy commander killed in Ukraine | Senior Russian navy commander killed in Ukraine

Senior Russian navy commander killed in Ukraine

Next

A senior naval commander from Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been killed in Ukraine, said governor of Sevastopol, a port city on the Crimea Peninsula, on Sunday.

Post-Captain Andrei Paliy, the fleet's deputy commander, died during fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Mikhail Razvozhayev said on the messaging app Telegram.

Sevastopol is the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Black sea fleetBlack sea fleetRussian black sea fleet