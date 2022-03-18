Senior US officials to visit India next week with eye on Indo-Pacific region

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will next week travel to Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka with an interagency delegation to underscore Washington's commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners.

During her visit from March 19-23, Under Secretary Nuland will hold Partnership Dialogues in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

"On each stop, Under Secretary Nuland and the delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region," the US State Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.

Nuland took to Twitter and said she is looking forward to strengthening peace, prosperity, and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

