Serbia releases special stamp to honour 75th anniversary of India's independence

Serbia's post office has released a special stamp to honour the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

In a tweet, Indian Embassy in Serbia stated that the special stamp was released in the presence of Serbian first Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

Indian Embassy in Serbia noted that the presence of Ivica Dacic underlined the "close relationship" between two nations. Indian Embassy in Serbia tweeted, "Serbia Post released a special stamp today to honour the 75th Anniversary of our Independence #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav . Presence of the First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Serbia @MFASerbia underlined our close friendship @MEAIndia."

It is pertinent to note here that the Indian government has launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to mark 75 years of independence and the glorious history of the nation's people, culture and achievements. Notably, the official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12 which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.

Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet also announced publishing a special stamp to honour the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic stressed that the two nations will mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.

Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, "The Post Office of #Serbia released a special stamp today to honour the 75th Anniversary of #India's independence. DPM/FM #Dacic pointed out that next year Serbia and India celebrate 7[?]5 years of diplomatic relations, which are marked by traditional friendship."

India and Serbia traditionally have "very good and friendly relations" based on close ties established when the Non-Aligned Movement was founded, Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. It stated that both nations have similar views on many international issues and a mutual interest in strengthening the political dialogue and improving cooperation in policy areas.

Bilateral economic cooperation between Serbia and India is currently carried out mostly through trade exchange, which is worth 216.56 million euros during 2021, with Serbian exports of 22.40 million euros and imports from India of 194.16 million euros, according to the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From January to May 2022, Serbia exported merchandise to India worth 8.21 million euros, and imports from India to Serbia totalled 107.71 million euros.

( With inputs from ANI )

