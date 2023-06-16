Serial thief arrested in Australia for breaking into over 50 cars

Canberra, June 16 Police in the Australian state of Victoria on Friday said that a serial thief has been arrested after breaking into more than 50 cars in Melbourne.

According to the statement by Victoria Police, the 42-year-old man broke into 52 cars between March and May this year in Brighton, Carnegie, Murrumbeena, St Kilda, and Toorak, and stole various items from the vehicles, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Friday morning, detectives executed a warrant in Oakleigh East, a suburb in Melbourne's southeast, during which they uncovered power tools, identity cards, and various stolen property.

The suspect has been charged with then counts of theft from motor vehicles as well as obtaining property by deception, dealing in the proceeds of crime and disqualified driving.

