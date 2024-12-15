Seven tourists critical in hospital in Fiji after consuming cocktail

Suva, Dec 15 Seven tourists are in critical condition in a hospital in Fiji after a suspected case of alcohol poisoning.

The guests at the Warwick Resort on Fiji's Coral Coast became sick after consuming a spiked cocktail at the resort's bar, Xinhua news agency reported.

They were taken to the nearby Sigatoka Hospital with "nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms," reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website on Sunday.

Fiji's Ministry of Health said in a statement that the affected patients' ages range from 18 to 56 years, including four Australians, one American, and two foreigners residing locally.

All patients have been transferred to Lautoka Hospital due to the severity of their condition.

The ministry will identify other guests who may have been affected by similar symptoms from consuming the same drink at the resort.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Fiji's health ministry did not specify the cause of the illness but warned people to ensure drinks and food consumed during the holiday period were safe.

In a separate incident in Laos last month, two Danish citizens, an American, a Briton and two Australians died of suspected methanol poisoning following what local media said was a night out in the town of Vang Vieng.

