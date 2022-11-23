Several killed after single shooter opens fire at Walmart store in the US

In yet another shocking incident, a gunmen opened fire kiling multiple people in a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia. The shooter was also suspected to have died in the incident. Officers responded to the store less than an hour before closing around 10:12 p.m. and found the victims and evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN.More than 40 emergency vehicles were rushed to the Walmart outlet on Battlefield Boulevard after a 911 call was made, as per the reports.

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas said on Twitter, "I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives."The outburst of gun violence in the city of Chesapeake comes just before Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, and follows another mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado late Saturday that left five people dead.Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, issued a statement early Wednesday saying: "We are shocked at this tragic event."The company added that it was "praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."