"Several people were also injured...firing on civilians": BYC on firing by Pakistani forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 9 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has condemned the tragic injury of an infant after the escalation of violence in Balochistan's Chaghi district by the paramilitary forces of Pakistan.

In a post on X, BYC stated," In the Chaghi district of Balochistan, an infant became a target of the firing of paramilitary forces (FC). Several people were also injured as a result of firing on civilians."

The paramilitary forces, identified as the Frontier Corps (FC), have been accused of subjecting innocent border labourers to severe torture and restrictions, with no signs of abating the situation.

The attack on the infant, who was caught in the crossfire, has sparked outrage among residents and human rights activists. "Targeting children amounts to severe war crimes and genocide," BYC said, highlighting the brutality of the action.

The shooting is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence faced by the Baloch people, especially those living near the sensitive border regions, who are frequently subjected to random acts of aggression by the security forces.

BYC further stated, "According to local sources, the border has been shut and the FC has been subjecting innocent border labourers to severe torture and restriction for weeks. Now they are straight firing on people, which targeted a little girl. This is but a daily routine for the Baloch living near border areas, who face the wrath of the security forces. Targeting children amounts to severe war crimes and genocide. Humanity must raise their voice to protect innocent children in Balochistan."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two young individuals were abducted from the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to the Balochistan Post, local sources confirmed that the men, identified as Ashref, son of Bhora Khan Bugti, and Pato Khan, son of Siraj Bugti, were detained by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Sunday in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

Since their detention, their whereabouts have remained unknown, and no official explanation has been provided by the authorities.

