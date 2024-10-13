Several soldiers injured by missiles fired in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 : A large barrage of anti-tank missiles was fired towards Israeli troops in southern Lebanon on Sunday, a statement by the Israel Defence Forces said.

The IDF stated that during the attack, two soldiers were severely injured and multiple other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "Earlier today (Sunday), a large barrage of anti-tank missiles was fired toward IDF troops in southern Lebanon. During the attack, two IDF soldiers were severely injured and multiple other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured. Their families have been notified. An initial review showed that an IDF tank that was trying to evacuate injured soldiers while still under fire backed several meters into a UNIFIL post. Once the enemy fire stopped, and following the evacuation of the injured soldiers, the tank left the post. During the incident, a smoke screen was used to provide cover for the evacuation of the injured soldiers. IDF soldiers maintained coordination with UNIFIL. Throughout the entirety of the incident, no danger was posed to UNIFIL forces by the IDF activity."

Earlier in the day, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw UN peacekeeping forces from southern Lebanon, citing the danger posed to both 'UNIFIL soldiers and Israeli troops'.

Netanyahu stated that the refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers has effectively turned them into hostages of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group operating in Lebanon.

In a video address on Sunday Netanyahu affirmed, "We are marking one year of the harsh war that was forced on us - the war of redemption against Iran's axis of evil, which has risen up to destroy us.

"Further, he emphasised Israel's determination to ensure its future and defeat its enemies. He highlighted the military's successes in Lebanon and affirmed, "We eliminated Nasrallah and his senior personnel. Our heroic soldiers are destroying Hezbollah's weapons, command centers, and terrorist tunnels."

