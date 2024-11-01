Severe flooding in Pakistan's Sindh province has left thousands of people suffering: Rights group

Sindh [Pakistan], November 1 : Amnesty International has condemned the suffering of thousands of Sindhis who are affected due to severe flooding and a surge in water-borne diseases in the backdrop of the Pakistan government's inaction, according to the rights group statement.

Following major flooding in August 2024, more than 140,000 people were displaced with many now living in tents. Months later, affected communities are still struggling with health risks and lost livelihoods compounded by little international or government support.

With disease rampant due to stagnant floodwaters, older people, children and pregnant women are at increased risk of illness and death.

Amnesty said that the Sindh government has failed to guarantee essential services such as healthcare, food, and housing. This has led to the violation of economic, social, and cultural rights as outlined by the international human rights ratified by Pakistan, the statement said.

Scott Edwards, Crisis Response Programme Director at Amnesty International, stated, "Tens of thousands of people have been abandoned by the Sindh government and the international community after being devastated again by major floods. Many impacted communities were harmed by record-breaking floods in 2022 and have struggled to rebuild their lives."

Edwards emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change and its humanitarian impacts, calling for immediate action from both the international community and Pakistani authorities. "Climate change is not a tentative threat; lives are being lost today to global inaction and inadequate humanitarian response," he said.

Shazia Chandio lost her son during the floods, she told Amnesty International, for one day and one night he was suffering diarrhoea, and then the next day he died." She further expressed her sorrow and said, "Nobody has helped. Those who have money here move to a safer place, but those who don't have money stay."

In September 2024, Amnesty International visited eight flood-affected villages in the Badin and Dadu districts of Sindh. They interviewed 36 residents including groups such as older adults, people with disabilities, and children. The organisation urged people to support the people who suffered due to flooding.

