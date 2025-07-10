SEWA completes natural gas network in Umm Fannain

Sharjah [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has successfully completed the natural gas network project in the Umm Fannain area, achieving 100 per cent implementation. The network spans a total length of 38 kilometres, serves 603 beneficiaries, and was carried out at a total cost of AED4 million.

Engineer Ibrahim Al Balghouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, stated that the establishment of a fully integrated natural gas distribution network across the Emirate of Sharjah constitutes a solid and advanced infrastructure. This network plays a key role in supporting the emirate's continuous growth and development.

He highlighted that the project has achieved significant success, and efforts are ongoing to expand the number of beneficiaries who can rely on natural gas as a safer and more sustainable alternative to gas cylinders. Natural gas offers several advantages, including being environmentally friendly, available 24/7, and ensuring a high level of safety. (ANI/WAM)

