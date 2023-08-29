Shahid Kapoor sports turban, turns on his 'Punjabi munda' mode

Mumbai, Aug 29 Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor channeled his inner 'Punjabi munda' mode as he sported a turban in a string of new pictures he shared on social media.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he posted a gamut of pictures. In the first photo, he is seen getting ready. The second image has him getting his turban fixed. Another picture shows Shahid posing with his father Pankaj Kapoor.

The actor is seen dressed in a black kurta paired with a cream coloured turban. While his actor-father Pankaj Kapoor is sporting a vest coat paired with white shirt and a turban.

"Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega na," Shahid captioned the image.

The actor did not share the details about why or when he donned this look.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over his look.

"Cute sa Mera punjabi munda," said a fan.

One wrote: "Yaar kabhi tou bura lag jaya kar."

His friend and celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim said: "Looking so good."

"Why so handsome?" a fan wrote.

One simple said: "Burraaaa."

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Bloody Daddy', an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena.

It is an adaptation of the 2011 French film 'Sleepless Night', which had previously had an Indian remake (in the Tamil language) as 'Thoongaa Vanam' (2015), starring Kamal Haasan.

