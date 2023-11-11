Shania Twain finally speaks about tour bus crash on highway

Los Angeles, Nov 11 Singer Shania Twain has encouraged others to hug their loved ones after one of her tour buses crashed and left 13 people injured.

The 58-year-old country star was hitting the road with her entourage between Winnipeg and Saskatoon in Canada when the highway smash happened at around 7 a.m. on November 8. But while she was not on the vehicle that crashed, some of her crew were and she has now clarified that those injured are receiving "great" medical care.

"First and foremost my touring family are safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal in the face of a very scary scenario. Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same!" she wrote on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 13 wounded people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Maverick Management told CTV News after the accident, "Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals. We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family."

Images of the crash showed huge damage to a tour bus on the side of an icy highway after it and a truck both rolled over off the road.

Tour bus operator Beat The Street owner Joerg Philipp said on Instagram his company's vehicles were involved in the crash, which he claimed was caused by "black ice on the roadway."

In a statement confirming he was "devastated" over the accident, he said: "The incident took place on the Trans-Canadian Highway near Wolseley, SK."

"All the passengers and driver are being evaluated for injuries and were immediately attended to by emergency responders and transported to the hospital for further treatment as needed. The Beat The Street USA Team is cooperating with local authorities to respond to this incident. Our top priority is the health and well-being of our passengers."

