Sharjah AI and Linguistics Conference explores AI's role in cultural and linguistic preservation

Sharjah [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): The first Sharjah International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics, hosted by the American University of Sharjah in collaboration with the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, concluded on October 18.

Held under the patronage of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event gathered over 600 academics, researchers, and industry experts. Across two days, participants presented 100 papers and conducted 20 workshops on AI and language studies.

The conference provided a platform to explore AI's role in enhancing global communication while preserving cultural and linguistic diversity. It highlighted AI's transformative impact on linguistic studies and communication practices.

Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, emphasised the conference's importance in enhancing Sharjah's position as a research hub. He noted the Centre's commitment to integrating AI with linguistic studies, promoting international collaboration, and preserving cultural identity. He thanked Sheikh Sultan and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi for their support.

The conference featured speakers such as Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Egypt's Minister of Culture, and Ashraf El-Shihy, Egypt's former Minister of Higher Education. Lorenzo Fanara, Italy's Ambassador to the UAE, and Imed Zitouni from Google also participated, discussing AI's role in education, technology, and culture.

Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, commended the event, emphasising AUS's dedication to pioneering research and fostering global collaborations.

Sessions covered themes such as AI's impact on communication, linguistics, and cultural identity. Topics included AI advancements in communication tools, the Holy Quran language program, and AI's role in cultural translation and language learning.

The Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Badr University in Egypt and the Abjjad Platform. These agreements aim to enhance research collaboration, knowledge exchange, and academic cooperation.

Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, warned of AI's potential to stifle creativity, particularly among younger generations. He urged cultural institutions to ensure factual accuracy and reduce reliance on AI.

The digital and GPT editions of the Historical Arabic Dictionary were launched, marking a key initiative in preserving the Arabic language through AI-driven research.

Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of Emirates Scholar Centre, highlighted the conference's role in fostering research collaboration and developing initiatives to tackle digital challenges. Firas Habbal, President of the Center, reiterated its commitment to shaping AI's role in linguistics through global collaboration.

Key recommendations included enhancing engagement through interactive tools, practical workshops, and case studies from diverse regions. Participants also suggested publishing a special issue in a peer-reviewed journal based on the event's research, and exploring AI's intersection with psychology, education, and history.

Participants expressed gratitude to Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for his support, praising his dedication to knowledge, culture, and research. (ANI/WAM)

