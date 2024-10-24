Sharjah Chamber showcases investment opportunities in the food industry at SIAL Paris 2024

Paris [France], October 24 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC) affiliated with the Chamber, participated in SIAL Paris 2024, one of the leading international food and beverage trade shows.

Held in Paris, France, from 19th to 23rd October, the event featured around 7,500 exhibitors representing key food industry stakeholders from over 130 countries, drawing thousands of visitors from across the globe.

The Sharjah Chamber represented the Emirate of Sharjah in SIAL Paris 2024 with a pavilion featuring a number of government and private institutions, as well as major national factories specialising in the manufacture and trade of food products in Sharjah. The aim was to enhance the emirate's international presence, promote local food industries, and attract foreign investments.

The Chamber's delegation comprised Abdul Rahman Al Jasmi, Head of Exporter Services and Market Management Section at SCCI, and Sultan Abdullah Al Ali, Head of Investor Services Section at SCCI.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, noted that this was the Sharjah Chamber's third consecutive participation in SIAL Paris 2024 exhibition over the past six years. This participation underscores SCCI's commitment to maintaining a significant presence at prominent international events covering the food and beverage industry.

It also aligns with the Chamber's strategic vision to drive the development of Sharjah's food industry sector, enhance the competitiveness of food products in the UAE, unlock export opportunities and reach new global markets, while also supporting the UAE's efforts toward achieving sustainable food security.

During its participation at SIAL Paris 2024, the Sharjah Chamber sought to reinforce its role in empowering national companies in the food and beverage industry and attracting more foreign investments to the emirate. This helps solidify Sharjah's position as a leading regional hub in the food industry and supports ongoing innovation efforts, facilitating the development of competitive products that align with global food security initiatives.

The Sharjah Chamber's pavilion at SIAL Paris 2024 was strategically positioned as an appealing platform for showcasing the latest food products from Emirati manufacturers, which are renowned for their high quality and diversity. The pavilion showcased a wide array of products, including dates, honey, dairy, and beverages among others.

The Sharjah pavilion's exhibits were well received by key food industry stakeholders participating in the event, as it attracted a significant number of food manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters.

A series of fruitful meetings were also conducted between local manufacturers and their international counterparts as part of the Sharjah Chamber's participation program, fostering potential collaborations among major professionals in the global food sector. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor