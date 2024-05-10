Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone enhances their services with 24/7 support

Dubai [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): In response to increasing demand from entrepreneurs and investors from the region and around the world, the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has announced expansion of operations to deliver round-the-clock support to its customers. The free zone also guarantees a 3 business-day turnaround for clients seeking to open bank accounts in the UAE.

The new initiative aims to simplify and accelerate the business licensing process by integrating state-of-the-art digital and electronic processes, giving 24/7 service and solidifying the free zone's status as a premier hub of commerce in the region.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters in the presence of Mansour Al Hassani, Director of the SPC Free Zone, officials and department heads, and media representatives.

The latest enhancements represent a major step forward in simplifying business setup procedures, expanding the range of services offered. These include facilitating the issuance of business licences, authenticating lease and establishment agreements, and assisting in securing appropriate office spaces.

Moreover, the revised services enable investors to register share ownership for a maximum of seven shareholders and offer the possibility of obtaining an unlimited number of visas for partners and investors. This not only fosters international cooperation but also paves the way for businesses to expand globally. Complementing these benefits are certificates detailing the permitted business activities for each licence, enhancing client trust and highlighting the operational excellence of the free zone.

The SPC Free Zone has also introduced a new service ensuring that registered companies can swiftly open bank accounts within three working days. This initiative includes a streamlined payment scheme for credit card holders from 35+ local, regional, and international partner banks and financial institutions, aimed at accelerating business processes and fostering closer relationships between the free zone and financial institutions.

In his keynote speech, Mansour Al Hassani, Director of SPC Free Zone, highlighted that since its inception in 2017 under the directive of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the free zone has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive centre for the creative industries.

"The rapid success of the SPC Free Zone has solidified its position as a key contributor to economic diversification and growth, championing sustainability, and enhancing Sharjah's competitive position and appeal in the global business arena. This achievement has led to the hosting of over 10,000 companies involved in a diverse range of over 2,000 commercial activities. Our commitment to continually upgrading and innovating the services at SPC Free Zone reflects our dedication to bolstering the business ecosystem in Sharjah and the UAE. This approach not only meets the evolving needs of local and global business communities but also positions us at the forefront of economic service and community advancement," Al Hassani stated.

SPC Free Zone is committed to providing a range of services that streamline and expedite business processes. Among these are NOC (No Objection Certificate) certificates that enable companies to lease spaces beyond their confines within the UAE, thereby facilitating business expansion.

The zone also ensures swift processing of UAE residency within five working days and offers licences recognised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Municipalities. These services are provided without the need for third-party approvals, minimising procedural delays and administrative burdens and ultimately enhancing the ease of business startup and operation. (ANI/WAM)

