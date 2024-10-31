Sharjah Ruler appoints Ahmed Al Meel as Chairman of SSSD

Sharjah [UAE], October 31 (ANI/WAM): Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion and appointment of the Chairman of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD).

The Decree stipulated that Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan Al Meel, Director of SSSD, be promoted to the rank of "Chairman of Department" under the Sharjah Government's Special Jobs System, and be appointed Chairman of the SSSD and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC). (ANI/WAM)

