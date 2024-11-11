Sharjah Ruler attends dinner honouring SIBF guest of honour

Sharjah [UAE], November 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the dinner held on Sunday, in celebration of the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which took place at the Al Nabooda House in the Heart of Sharjah area.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication of Morocco, along with several senior officials, heads, and directors of government departments, as well as guests of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

During the event, the Ruler of Sharjah delivered a speech welcoming the attendees and guests of the Sharjah International Book Fair, considering it a joyful day. Sharjah Ruler received greetings from His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco and expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Morocco for the valuable gifts, documents, knowledge, and heritage it brought to Sharjah, describing these documents as having opened their eyes to things they had never encountered before.

For his part, Mohammed Mahdi Bensaid, Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication of the Kingdom of Morocco, delivered a speech in which he said: "The opening of the Sharjah International Book Fair was a moment of success and happiness for all of us. As we have come to expect from our brothers in the Emirate of Sharjah, it was marked by an amazing organization and significant attendance, which continues to attract participants and visitors. We, for our part, have spared no effort to ensure that the celebration of the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour is a bright point in this flourishing cultural edifice."

The Ruler of Sharjah and the Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication of the Kingdom of Morocco exchanged gifts and commemorative plaques and took group photos. (ANI/WAM)

