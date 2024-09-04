Sharjah Ruler opens 13th edition of International Government Communication Forum

Sharjah [UAE], September 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today opened the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF).

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, were also present.

The theme for this year's forum is "Agile Governments... Innovative Communication."

The forum is set to feature over 250 experienced and specialised speakers across 18 diverse platforms over a two-day period. These speakers will share their visions, experiences, and expertise, aiming to develop recommendations and initiatives.

The goal is to help countries adopt future strategies and practices in the field of communication, ultimately enhancing their role in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development. (ANI/WAM)

