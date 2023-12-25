Sharmila Tagore says Saif didn’t go to university, went out with air hostess instead

Mumbai, Dec 25 Veteran star Sharmila Tagore was seen talking about her actor son Saif Ali Khan and revealed some interesting anecdotes about his college days.

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore will be seen as guests. From their iconic roles to family tales, this episode is a tribute to their regal legacy and a peek into their fabulous journey.

As Saif Ali Khan looked a little lost, Karan Johar asked: “Yes Saif, you are looking bewildered?”

“As I often am on this couch,” said Saif.

Curious as ever, Karan asked: “The story I really want to know is about the college.”

Spilling the beans, Sharmila said: “He didn't go to the university, he asked the air hostess out and they went off somewhere.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is airing on Disney+ Hotstar.

