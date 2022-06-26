Shehbaz resolves to narrow digital divide, promote literacy among youth

Kigali, June 26 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government will take measures to help narrow the digital divide and promote literacy and skills among the youth in all forms of education and learning.

"With the increased role of technology and use of the digital medium, we have come to realize that digital transformation is the key to achieving innovative, exclusive and sustainable growth," Sharif said here while addressing virtually the Commonwealth Summit currently held in Kigali, Rwanda's capital.

The Prime Minister appreciated the impact that such multilateral forums can create to implement the shared values and principles as per the Commonwealth Charter, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also reiterated that Pakistan is ready to contribute to the collective endeavours for the development of youth.

Sharif announced that Pakistan will host the 10th conference of Commonwealth Youth Affairs Ministers in Islamabad in January next year.

The premier extended an invitation to the ministers of all Commonwealth countries to visit and explore the diversity and beauty of Pakistan.

