Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of borrowing loans to meet Pak's defence expenditures

Alleging that it inherited a mismanaged economy from the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of taking loans to meet the defence expenditure of the country, local media reported.

Highlighting the fact that the country's economic situation had deteriorated to such an extent that even the defence expenditures were catered through loans.

"Before the PTI government, many other expenditures have been born through debts money, but in the last regime most of the defence expenditures were met through loans," the prime minister said while speaking at the inauguration of the mass transit bus project on Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport.

Speaking at the inauguration of the mass transit bus project on Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport, Pakistan PM said, "Before the PTI government, many other expenditures have been born through debts money, but in the last regime most of the defence expenditures were met through loans," Dawn reported.

"This is an alarming situation in which the country cannot afford inordinate delays in development projects which are executed by means of loans," Sharif was quoted as saying by Dawn.

He further stated that the development in Pakistan had resumed after the four years of the PTI tenure.

Sharif called China a great friend and said that the country always supported Pakistan at all international forums. He urged China to support their country in launching the Karachi Circular Railway for the benefit of the people of the city, reported Dawn.

Pakistan PM thanked Turkey for supporting their country since its establishment. He further stated that the Muslims of the subcontinent had also supported the cause of freedom for Turkey.

Meanwhile, today, Pakistan Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34-member council of ministers of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which included 31 Cabinet Ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A total of 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state took the oath, reported Dawn.

The swearing-in was postponed after President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the ministers. Ruling PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, in a private TV show last night, revealed the names of some of the PML-N leaders who were set to take up ministries in the new Cabinet.

The names of Talha Mahmood, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, and Tariq Bashir Cheema were approved as federal ministers, reported The Express Tribune.In addition, the President approved the appointment of Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanjo as ministers of state.

At the same time, the President approved the appointment of Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amir Muqam, and Aun Chaudhry as advisors.

( With inputs from ANI )

