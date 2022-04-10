Shehbaz Sharif nominated as Pak PM candidate after Imran Khan's exit

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was nominated by the opposition as the joint candidate for the prime minister's election scheduled tomorrow at 2 pm local time, Pakistan news channel ARY News reported. Sharif is a seasoned politician in his own right, however, having served for years as chief minister of Punjab province, the Sharif family's power base, and also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).



Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister after losing the no-confidence motion passed against him in the National Assembly. With this, he became the first premier to be booted out via a no-trust vote, especially on Pakistan's Constitution Day. Khan's tenure was limited to 3 years 7 months 23 days. Despite the unceremonious ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI leader Samir Mir Khan stated that the people's mandate continues to be with Imran and he will be back with a 2/3rd majority in the next elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting will be held today in Bani Gala under the chairmanship of party chairman Imran Khan. Future strategy on the current political situation is part of the agenda, the PTI informed.



