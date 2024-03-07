Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for felicitations on his election as Pakistan's Prime Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 7 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for felicitations on his election to the top political office in the country.

"Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

PM Modi had on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his taking oath as Pakistan Prime Minister.

"Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday This is his second term in office.

The swearing-in took place amid protests in different parts of the country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which has alleged rigging in the general elections on February 8.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi administered oath to Shehbaz Sharif at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's PM after he secured 201 votes in the National Assembly on Sunday defeating his rival Omar Ayub Khan who was backed by PTI. There were protracted talks for government formation and PML-N held talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other parties, including MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, PML-Z and IPP.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has held nationwide protests against the alleged rigging in the polls.

Shahbaz Sharif, who is brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, earlier became PM in 2022 after Imran Khan was ousted from the post and PML-N and PPP formed a coalition government.

