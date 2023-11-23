Shehzada Dhami reveals his mom's reaction on bagging 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actor Shehzada Dhami shared about his family's reaction on bagging the role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and how her mother got excited on seeing him playing the lead.

After playing pivotal roles in TV shows like 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka', 'Shubh Shagun', and 'Chhoti Sardarni', Shehzada is playing the character of Armaan in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', post leap.

Talking about his family’s reaction, Shehzada said: "Neither my family nor my friends knew that I'm going to do this show, or going for the mock shoot because I don’t believe in announcing stuff before it happens."

"I called my mom after I shot for the promo and told her that I am doing this show. She was very happy as she had watched this show earlier and now when I am playing the lead that made her very excited. She calls me after watching every episode, and I wait for her daily feedback which is all positive so far," he said.

Sharing more details about the iconic show and his role, he said: "I have watched this show since my childhood as my family used to watch it. Honestly, I never thought I would be a part of YRKKH even in my dreams."

"When the role was offered, I went for the mock shoot. I was confident but also a bit nervous. However, I guess I performed well. In the end, everyone liked it. That special feeling that 'yes I am working for Rajan Shahi's show as a lead' means so much to me," he added.

Shehzada also gave a detailed character graph of Armaan, adding: "Armaan has this layering of shades. He has this child-like innocence when he is with children and a mature guy with matured people. He is also an emotional guy when it comes to love. As an actor, it is a great character graph and at the same time tough too."

