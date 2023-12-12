Shekhar Ravjiani collaborates with 17-year-old prodigy for 'Ishq-E-Mareez'

Mumbai, Dec 12 Music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani has unveiled his 14th single titled 'Ishq-E-Mareez', featuring a 17-year-old prodigy from his school of music.

The song is composed and sung by Shekhar, written by Rajat Arora and features Anuj Danait, Shivam Sengupta, and Zehlin, a student from Global Schools-Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music (GSSRSM).

Talking about the same, Shekhar said: "Zehlin, who hails from Global Indian International School, one of the 12 institutions under GSG, has been one of my most promising students and I am very proud to see her shine as she features as one of the vocalists in my latest single."

The 17-year-old student said: "I am so grateful to Global Schools Group, Mr Ravjiani, my family, and everyone who supported me in making this happen. It’s truly a dream come true moment and I believe that this amazing opportunity will pave the way for my future in the music industry.”

The song has been recorded under the record label Garuudaa Music.

