Shekhar Ravjiani, Shreya Ghoshal give gift to 'Indian Idol 14' contestant

Mumbai, Dec 1 Singer Shekhar Ravjiani, along with Shreya Ghoshal gave 'Indian Idol 14' contestant Anjana Padmanabhan a heart-shaped pillow, and called her performance 'blockbuster'.

This Saturday, the show will welcome the evergreen music-composer duo, ‘Anand Ji - Milind Ji'.

Celebrating ‘Hits of Anand - Milind,’ the contestants will belt out their iconic chartbusters to impress Judge Shreya and Shekhar, a guest judge for this weekend.

Contestant Anjana has created a niche for herself week after week with her powerful vocals.

In this episode, she is ready to take centre stage by singing ‘Pakchik Pak Raja Babu’ and ‘Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai’ from the 1994 classic ‘Raja Babu’.

The contestant not only demonstrated a large vocal range but also won hearts with her ability to bring a unique and captivating interpretation to each note.

Amazed by her singing style, Shreya said: "I enjoyed your performance to the fullest, I really had fun. Your performance was on fire!”

Shekhar equally admired Anjana’s act saying, “In 2013, when you were a contestant, and then winner on ‘Indian Idol Juniors’, we used to get toys for you, we’ve got them for you today as well!”

Shekhar, along with Shreya, then proceeded to give Anjana a heart-shaped pillow.

'Indian Idol Season 14' airs on Sony.

