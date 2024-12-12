Shooting attack on Israeli bus near Jerusalem
By ANI | Published: December 12, 2024 06:33 AM2024-12-12T06:33:02+5:302024-12-12T06:35:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli bus was fired on in the Gush Etzyon regiong south of ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli bus was fired on in the Gush Etzyon regiong south of Jerusalem. Magen David Adom responders are treating victims. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app