"Should I step down as head of Twitter?" asks Elon Musk, majority say "yes"

Judging by the outcome of the poll that Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked for on the microblogging site, he is on his way out of Twitter.

Within a few minutes of Musk's cryptic tweet, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result, the 'yes' votes started edging ahead. In reaction, Musk said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

Musk also said that there will be a vote for major policy changes on Twitter.

Twitter CEO's tweet created a new divide among users, where one side is in favor of Musk leaving Twitter as CEO, and others don't want him to leave the microblogging site.

David Morales, a Member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, replied to Musk's post and said, "Elon, as someone who hasn't commented on this matter yet, please step down as the Head of Twitter. I've talked to many neighbors and people across Rhode Island who feel uncomfortable using this platform based on your decisions and statements. Thank you!"

"Yes, due to your selective support for free speech. Also allowing tweets to be 4,000 characters takes away the creative aspect of tweeting," another Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, there are some supporters of Musk, who don't want him to leave Twitter. Liz Wheeler, an American commentator said, "No. You're doing a good job. It's a swamp in there & the cleanup process is messy. You're serving a vital need in our country to expose the left's Marxist apparatus to control minds, behavior, speech, and ideology. Few others - including politicians - are fighting this. Keep on."

This poll comes after Twitter Sunday announced it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

"We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter Support tweeted.

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribal, Nostr, and Post," it added.Moreover, Twitter said that it still allows cross-posting content from any social media platform. "Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy."The change in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has faced some criticism for major policy changes on the platform.

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was 'very disturbed' by Elon Musk's suspension of journalists from Twitter and calls it a dangerous precedent.

"We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

He said media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. The UN spokesperson said this move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse.

On Thursday, Elon Musk-led Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists with the site showing "account suspended" notices for them. After severe public backlash, the accounts were restored.

