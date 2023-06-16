Shripad Naik reviews G20 Tourism meet preparations in Goa

Panaji, June 16 Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Friday reviewed the preparations for the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Goa, an official said.

The Union Ministry of Tourism is organising the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group meeting and Tourism Ministerial Meeting from June 19 to 22 in Goa.

During the meeting, Shripad Naik highlighted the significance of each delegate serving as an ambassador for their respective countries.

Sources said that Tourism Ministers from 13 nations will be in attendance, and they will have the chance to experience the rich tourism offerings and vibrant Goan culture.

As part of the itinerary, a special excursion to the Old Goa church and Mangueshi Temple has been arranged for the G20 delegates.

The Tourism Working Group meeting and Tourism Ministerial Meeting provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Goan traditions and cultures to the world.

