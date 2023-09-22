Shruti Haasan says she is collaborating with father Kamal Haasan for ‘musical project’

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actress Shruti Haasan, who is known for films such as ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, ‘Waltair Veerayya’, ‘Gabbar is Back’, ‘Puli’ and is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, is all set to collaborate with her father, the legendary Kamal Haasan for a project.

The actress recently hosted an 'Ask me Question' session where one of her fan questioned her about any update on the project with her father. Sharing her excitement, Shruti said: "It's a musical project and we are going to announce it very soon on what it is!! I am really excited."

Previously, the legendary actor gave the audience a hint about this project during an award function in Dubai and mentioned that Raaj Kamal Film International and Shruti Haasan are working on a new musical project. Since then the anticipation around the project is at its peak.

Shruti had previously released two independent singles - ‘Edge’ and ‘She Is A Hero’ which received appreciation from the audience. The actress is planning to release her third single soon.

On the work front, Shruti will be seen playing a lead role in the much awaited ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ alongside Prabhas, the latter is in a need of a hit after a slew of his releases have tanked at the box-office including ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Adipurush’ which was unanimously panned by both the audience and the critics.

‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘K.G.F.’ fame, and will soon release in theatres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor