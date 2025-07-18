"Significant prospects for establishing Inditex apparel units at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar": CM Mohan Yadav

Barcelona [Spain], July 18 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at A Coruna headquarters of Inditex explored investment and collaboration opportunities in Madhya Pradesh's textile sector.

Yadav said that there are significant prospects for establishing apparel units at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

In a post on X, he said, "On the second day of the Spain visit, Mr. Jose M. Romay, Ms. Marta Francos Rey, and the Inditex leadership team were invited at their A Coruna headquarters to explore investment and collaboration opportunities in Madhya Pradesh's textile sector. There are significant prospects for establishing apparel units at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. On this occasion, the team was also briefed on the state's new Industrial and Export Policies."

Yadav's meeting was focused on long-term partnership between Madhya Pradesh and Inditex.

Yadav said that their government is committed to improved labour standards and water conservation among other ideals.

"Our government is fully committed to promoting ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) values, which include water conservation, waste management, and improved labor standards. Our vision fully aligns with Inditex's sustainable and responsible sourcing policy," he said.

Yadav said that their policies aim at promoting renewable energy to reduce carbon footprint and lead in clean energy.

"We are promoting renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint and lead in clean energy. We are not just building businesses, but building a green future. Madhya Pradesh is ready with its new Industrial and Export Policies (2025), which provide a conducive environment for promoting industries and exports. We seek the overall development of the textile and apparel industry in Madhya Pradesh with Inditex's cooperation," Yadav said.

He said that such a deal will also boost employment, women empowerment and sustainable development.

"We expect that the presence of a global brand like Inditex will not only increase exports but also strengthen local employment, women empowerment, and sustainable development. Our main goal is to see how Madhya Pradesh can become a major hub for sustainable sourcing and production for Inditex, establishing mutually beneficial relationships for both sides. I am confident that our discussions today will open new doors for collaboration, which will not only bring business success but also contribute to achieving our shared global sustainability goals," he said.

