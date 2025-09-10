Significant shift in India-US ties after months of trade tensions welcomed

Washington, Sep 10 The US media on Wednesday welcomed the positive exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump earlier in the day, expressing optimism in resolving issues on tariffs and holding negotiations to address the trade barriers.

Leading US media outlet, Fox Business reported the resumption of trade talks between India and the United States with a headline that read "Modi and Trump signal mutual optimism for US-India trade negotiations moving ahead".

The article noted “a significant shift” in ties after months of heightened trade tensions.

“The exchange highlights the countries’ determination to move forward,” it noted, while adding that “unresolved disputes in agriculture, energy continue to leave negotiations at a crossroads.”

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration has resumed trade negotiations with India.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looks forward to speaking with him “in the upcoming weeks.”

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, PM Modi posted on X, affirming the strength of the India-US relationship and expressing confidence in the outcome of the ongoing trade dialogue.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi posted on X.

Bloomberg also published an editorial piece titled “Don’t Let Tariffs Tank the US-India Relationship,” which advocated that both nations remember where their long-term interests lie.

It advised the Trump administration to keep supporting the world’s biggest democracy and a "valuable partner" in the "most vital" region.

“The White House should remember that the logic of American support for India hasn’t changed. It remains the world’s biggest democracy and a valuable partner in its most vital region. As part of the 'Quad' diplomatic group, along with Japan and Australia, India can play a critical role in diversifying supply chains, developing advanced technology and upholding a rules-based order against Chinese pressure. There’s no reason to exacerbate the damage by destroying a carefully cultivated relationship,” the article elaborated.

It also urges India not to be distracted by “anger” from Washington.

“Neither China nor Russia is likely to provide the investment, technology transfers or access to advanced weaponry that America can. India’s first task should be to preserve and build on other elements of the US relationship - cooperation on semiconductors, quantum technology, defense production and so on - regardless of the progress of trade talks,” it added.

At the same time, Bloomberg’s Editorial Board cautioned that given the “mood swings” in Washington, there’s “no guarantee” of a deal but hoped that it will “pay dividends over time.”

