Sikandar Kher opens up on his character in 'Aarya'

Mumbai, Oct 18 Actor Sikandar Kher, who will be seen in the crime thriller drama 'Aarya' season 3, revealed that his character Daulat might never retire even if the story demands.

The show is headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, who plays the titular character Aarya Sareen.

Daulat has stood by Aarya as her rock, while he did the dirty work for her family, he stepped up in every way to protect Aarya out of pure love. Even when the situation demanded Daulat to step down, he held his ground to support Aarya.

Elaborating more about his character’s connection with Aarya, Sikandar said: "Daulat cannot think about retirement because as long as there’s Aarya, there will be Daulat. I feel for Daulat as Sikandar."

"I really want to tell him to escape the situation but he just doesn't listen. Sometimes you fall so deeply in love with someone that you don’t understand where that love comes from. You don't even know why you love that person," he said.

The 'Milan Talkies' fame actor said: "They might not love you back, but your love keeps flowing through. Just as animals give selfless love, it's precisely how Daulat loves Aarya. He wants so much more, but he knows what it is. He will never retire; Aarya might, but Daulat never will."

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side. The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and Co-Directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

