Sikyong Penpa Tsering urges Tibetans in exile to strengthen connection to their cause through historical understanding

Dharamshala [India], November 11 : Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), urged Tibetans in exile to deepen their historical understanding of Tibet and its current challenges in order to strengthen their connection to the Tibetan cause.

Addressing people at the Kalimpong Tibetan settlement during his ongoing tour to engage with Tibetan communities, Sikyong emphasised the importance of recognising Tibet's geopolitical significance, particularly its vital river systems and environmental challenges.

During his visit, Sikyong addressed students and highlighted the critical role of Tibet's history in shaping the community's struggle for autonomy. He noted the need for Tibetans to cultivate a stronger bond with their heritage and culture to preserve their identity amid mounting challenges.

Sikyong also visited key Tibetan institutions, including the Tibetan Mentseekhang, the Tibetan Old Age Home, and the Kalimpong Tibetan Opera Association. At a gathering of approximately 200 Tibetan residents, he reflected on the community's journey into exile, honouring the sacrifices of past generations and acknowledging the role of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in establishing Tibetan settlements and schools in India.

Sikyong further discussed the evolution of the middle way approach, a policy aimed at preserving Tibet's culture and seeking genuine autonomy under Chinese rule. This approach, particularly after the Chinese Cultural Revolution, advocates for peaceful Sino-Tibetan dialogue, and remains central to the Tibetan community's efforts for a peaceful resolution to the Tibet issue.

He expressed concern over the increasing restrictions imposed by China on Tibet, which have strained family relationships and reduced the number of Tibetans seeking exile. Sikyong also observed that these restrictions have negatively affected Tibetan monasteries and schools abroad.

Reflecting on the broader geopolitical context, Sikyong noted China's weakened economic position following the pandemic and rising youth unemployment, which may present new opportunities for Tibet's advocacy. He underscored the importance of building global alliances with Uyghurs, Southern Mongolians, Hong Kong activists, and pro-democracy Chinese movements to enhance Tibet's international appeal.

Sikyong warned that without a deep understanding of their own history, Tibetans risk losing their cultural identity and the legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's efforts, urging the community to prioritise preserving this knowledge for future generations.

