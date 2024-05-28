Sindh minister calls for probe into electricity supply companies' accounts

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 28 : Sharjeel Inam Memon, the senior minister for information, transportation, excise, taxes, and drug control in Sindh, demanded on Monday that the finances of energy supply firms be examined in order to determine their earnings, according to ARY News.

In an interview with the media, the minister alleged that SEPCO, HESCO, and K-Electric were violating the Constitution.

He claimed that K-Electric was required by the agreement to set aside a certain percentage of its earnings for network upkeep and expansion.

However, he continued, it was not abiding by the agreement, as evidenced by the poor upkeep of its facilities, such as feeders that tripped whether there was a little rain or heat, reported ARY News.

Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh Assembly had recently passed a resolution urging the electricity supply companies to mend their ways. In reaction, the K-Electric wrote a letter to the government claiming its liabilities towards the latter. However, the Sindh Government also had outstanding dues towards the K-Electric, which the latter could settle with its liabilities towards the former, he added.

He said that it was a violation of law and the Constitution that the electricity supply companies opted for collective punishment. In the rural areas of Sindh, the PMTs (Potential Metering Transformers) were removed when there were ten defaulters among 100 consumers, he added.

